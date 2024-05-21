In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 xr
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|165 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS