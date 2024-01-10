In 2024 BMW S 1000 XR or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 BMW S 1000 XR or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs 21.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm.
BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour.
Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours.
The S 1000 XR mileage is around 14.9 kmpl.
The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
