In 2024 BMW S 1000 XR or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW S 1000 XR or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs 21.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 14.9 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less