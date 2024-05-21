In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or Indian Chieftain Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs Chieftain Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 xr
|Chieftain dark horse
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|₹ 32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|165 PS PS
|122 PS PS