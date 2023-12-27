In 2023 BMW S 1000 XR or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 BMW S 1000 XR or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs 21.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm & 170 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. Honda offers the Gold Wing in 1 colour. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 14.9 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less