In 2024 BMW S 1000 XR or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs 21.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 14.9 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.