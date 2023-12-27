In 2023 BMW S 1000 XR or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 BMW S 1000 XR or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs 21.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm.
On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour.
Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours.
The S 1000 XR mileage is around 14.9 kmpl.
The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
