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BMW S 1000 XR vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 xr Sportster s
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 22.5 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1252 cc
Power165 PS PS122.3 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
Pro
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW S 1000 XR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L11.8 L
Length
2333 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1552 mm1520 mm
Height
1411 mm-
Kerb Weight
226 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
840 mm765 mm
Width
850 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 190/55-17Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
320 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
999 cc1252
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
in-line 4-cylinder engineRevolution Max 1250T
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
multi-plate anti-hopping wet clutch-
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
14
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm105 mm
Chassis
Aluminium composite bridge frame-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central spring strut-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Keyless Ride, Emergency CallENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,83,14918,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
22,50,00016,49,000
RTO
1,80,0001,31,920
Insurance
53,14943,717
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,37239,218

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