BMW S 1000 XR vs Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

In 2024 BMW S 1000 XR or Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
Pro
₹21.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
2021 Panigale V4
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4
2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹23.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm124 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc1103 cc
Clutch
multi-plate anti-hopping wet clutchHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
in-line 4-cylinder engine"Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
14
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
44
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,68,83326,12,086
Ex-Showroom Price
21,30,00023,50,000
RTO
1,70,4001,88,000
Insurance
47,13350,586
Accessories Charges
21,30023,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,91556,143

