In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or BMW S 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 RR engine makes power & torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs S 1000 RR Comparison