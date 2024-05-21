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HomeCompare BikesS 1000 XR vs S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 XR vs BMW S 1000 RR

In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or BMW S 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 RR engine makes power & torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs S 1000 RR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 xr S 1000 rr
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 22.5 Lakhs₹ 23.25 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl15.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
Power165 PS PS206.66 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
Pro
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW S 1000 XR Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L16.5 L
Length
2333 mm2073 mm
Wheelbase
1552 mm1441 mm
Height
1411 mm1151 mm
Kerb Weight
226 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
840 mm824 mm
Width
850 mm848 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 190/55-17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAluminium cast
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
320 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph303 kmph
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm49.7 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm113 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
in-line 4-cylinder engineWater/oil Cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
multi-plate anti-hopping wet clutchMultiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
14
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm80 mm
Chassis
Aluminium composite bridge frame-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mmUpside- down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable, 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central spring strutAluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload, 117 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Ride, Emergency CallGear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, M GPS Laptrigger, Dynamic Brake Control, On-board Computer
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,83,14925,65,326
Ex-Showroom Price
22,50,00023,25,000
RTO
1,80,0001,86,000
Insurance
53,14954,326
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,37255,138

S 1000 RR Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
BMW S 1000 RRundefined | Petrol | Manual₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹20.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S 1000 RR vs Ninja ZX-10R

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Latest Car & Bike News

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