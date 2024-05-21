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HomeCompare BikesS 1000 XR vs R NineT Scrambler

BMW S 1000 XR vs BMW R NineT Scrambler

In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or BMW R NineT Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, R NineT Scrambler engine makes power & torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs R NineT Scrambler Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 xr R ninet scrambler
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 22.5 Lakhs₹ 16.75 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1170 cc
Power165 PS PS108.77 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
Pro
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R NineT Scrambler
BMW R NineT Scrambler
STD
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW S 1000 XR Visual Comparison

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Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L17 L
Length
2333 mm2175 mm
Wheelbase
1552 mm1527 mm
Height
1411 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
226 kg223 kg
Saddle Height
840 mm820 mm
Width
850 mm865 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 190/55-17Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumCast Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
320 km
Max Speed
200 kmph
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm73 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm116 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft drive
Displacement
999 cc1170 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
in-line 4-cylinder engineAir/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
multi-plate anti-hopping wet clutchSingle dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
14
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm101 mm
Chassis
Aluminium composite bridge frameThree-section frame consisting of one front and two rear sections, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, removeable pillion frame for single ride use
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mmTelescopic forks with 43 mm fixed-tube diameter
Rear Suspension
Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central spring strutCast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload steplessly adjustable by hook wrench, rebound-stage damping adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Keyless Ride, Emergency CallABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah12 V, 12 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,83,14918,61,555
Ex-Showroom Price
22,50,00016,75,000
RTO
1,80,0001,34,000
Insurance
53,14939,993
Accessories Charges
012,562
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,37240,012

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