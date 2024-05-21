In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or BMW R NineT Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, R NineT Scrambler engine makes power & torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs R NineT Scrambler Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 xr
|R ninet scrambler
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1170 cc
|Power
|165 PS PS
|108.77 PS PS