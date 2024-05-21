In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or BMW R 18 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, R 18 engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs R 18 Comparison