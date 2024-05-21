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HomeCompare BikesS 1000 XR vs R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]

BMW S 1000 XR vs BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]

In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 xr R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025]
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 22.5 Lakhs₹ 22.5 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl14.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1254 cc
Power165 PS PS136 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
Pro
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
Pro BS6
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW S 1000 XR Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L30 L
Length
2333 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1552 mm1504 mm
Height
1411 mm1460 mm
Kerb Weight
226 kg268 kg
Saddle Height
840 mm850 mm
Width
850 mm980 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm305 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 190/55-17Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm276 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
320 km630
Max Speed
200 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm136 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm76 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
999 cc1254 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
in-line 4-cylinder engineAir-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir and Liquid Cooled
Clutch
multi-plate anti-hopping wet clutchOil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
14
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs4
Bore
80 mm102.5 mm
Chassis
Aluminium composite bridge frameTwo-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mmBMW Motorrad Telelever, Central spring strut
Rear Suspension
Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central spring strutCast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD Spring strut, continuously adjustable spring preload by means of hand wheel, Rebound-stage damping adjustable by hand wheel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Ride, Emergency CallBMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Comfort Package ( Chrome Exhaust Pipe, Heated Grip, Tyre Pressure Control, Hand Protection ), Touring Package ( ESA, Keyless Ride, Preparation for GPS Device ), Dynamic Pac
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah12 V, 11,8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,83,14924,83,149
Ex-Showroom Price
22,50,00022,50,000
RTO
1,80,0001,80,000
Insurance
53,14953,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,37253,372

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