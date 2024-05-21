In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or BMW R 1250 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs R 1250 GS Comparison