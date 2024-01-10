In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price).
S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm.
On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm & 110 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours.
Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours.
The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
