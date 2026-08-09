In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 rr
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 23.25 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|206.66 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS