In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.