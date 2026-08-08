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BMW S 1000 RR vs Indian FTR

In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs FTR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 rr Ftr
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 23.25 Lakhs₹ 19.38 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1203 cc
Power206.66 PS PS167.23 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FTR
Indian FTR
Black Smoke
₹19.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW S 1000 RR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L13 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm165 mm
Length
2073 mm2223 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1525 mm
Height
1151 mm1295 mm
Kerb Weight
197 kg233 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm780 mm
Width
848 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :- 150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm260 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminium castAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
303 kmph-
Max Power
206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm124.7 PS
Stroke
49.7 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm120 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
999 cc1203 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water/oil Cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinderLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcementAssist & Slip, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload, 117 mm-
Front Suspension
Upside- down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable, 120 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, M GPS Laptrigger, Dynamic Brake Control, On-board ComputerExhaust - Akrapovic 2-into-1-into-2
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.5 Inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,65,32621,56,348
Ex-Showroom Price
23,25,00019,38,357
RTO
1,86,0001,74,452
Insurance
54,32643,539
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
55,13846,348

S 1000 RR Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
BMW S 1000 RRundefined | Petrol | Manual₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹20.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S 1000 RR vs Ninja ZX-10R

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