In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less