In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs Gold Wing Comparison