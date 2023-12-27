Saved Articles

BMW S 1000 RR vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹19.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:110.0:1
Displacement
999 cc1082.96 cc
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcementMultiplate Wet Clutch
Engine Type
Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder, BMW ShiftCamLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm92 mm
No of Cylinders
42
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,69,80917,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
19,50,00015,96,500
RTO
1,56,0001,27,720
Insurance
44,30938,761
Accessories Charges
19,50011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,63738,150

