In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 rr
|Sportster s
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 23.25 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|206.66 PS PS
|122.3 PS PS