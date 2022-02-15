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BMW S 1000 RR vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 rr Sportster s
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 23.25 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1252 cc
Power206.66 PS PS122.3 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW S 1000 RR Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L11.8 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm90 mm
Length
2073 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1520 mm
Height
1151 mm-
Kerb Weight
197 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm765 mm
Width
848 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium castAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
303 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
999 cc1252
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water/oil Cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinderRevolution Max 1250T
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement-
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm105 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload, 117 mm-
Front Suspension
Upside- down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable, 120 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, M GPS Laptrigger, Dynamic Brake Control, On-board ComputerENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.5 Inch TFT4 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,65,32618,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
23,25,00016,49,000
RTO
1,86,0001,31,920
Insurance
54,32643,717
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
55,13839,218

S 1000 RR Comparison with other bikes

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