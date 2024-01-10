Saved Articles

BMW S 1000 RR vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S

In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis ...Read More

S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹19.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm93 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm114 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm155 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:110.5:1
Displacement
999 cc1868 cc
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement-
Engine Type
Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder, BMW ShiftCamMilwaukee-Eight® 114
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm102 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,69,80916,34,297
Ex-Showroom Price
19,50,00014,69,000
RTO
1,56,0001,17,520
Insurance
44,30936,760
Accessories Charges
19,50011,017
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,63735,127

