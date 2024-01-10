In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less