In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less