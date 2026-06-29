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BMW S 1000 RR vs Ducati Streetfighter V2

In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V2 engine makes power & torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs Streetfighter V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 rr Streetfighter v2
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 23.25 Lakhs₹ 17.86 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc890 cc
Power206.66 PS PS155.12 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW S 1000 RR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L17 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Length
2073 mm-
Wheelbase
1441 mm1465 mm
Height
1151 mm-
Kerb Weight
197 kg200 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm845 mm
Width
848 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm245 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminium castAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
303 kmph270 kmph
Max Power
206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm68.8 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water/oil Cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinderSuperqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcementHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm100 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload, 117 mmFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm
Front Suspension
Upside- down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable, 120 mmFully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, M GPS Laptrigger, Dynamic Brake Control, On-board ComputerExhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.5 Inch TFTTFT colour display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,65,32619,74,747
Ex-Showroom Price
23,25,00017,86,000
RTO
1,86,0001,42,880
Insurance
54,32645,867
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
55,13842,445

S 1000 RR Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
BMW S 1000 RRundefined | Petrol | Manual₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹20.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S 1000 RR vs Ninja ZX-10R

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S launched in Ducati Yellow colour scheme
29 Jun 2026
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S teased in iconic Yellow; bookings now open
11 Jun 2026
The recall involves reversed ABS fuses that could disable the anti-lock braking system under heavy braking conditions
Ducati North America recalls 2025 Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2 over faulty ABS wiring
16 Dec 2025
The BMW S 1000 RR will rival Ducati Panigale V4 and Kawasaki ZX-10R in India.
BMW S 1000 RR launched in India at 20.25 lakh
10 Dec 2022
BMW Motorrad has launched exclusive M2-inspired editions of the M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR for South Africa, featuring striking cosmetic upgrades and premium components. No mechanical changes were made, ensuring identical performance to standard models, appealing to enthusiasts and collectors alike.
BMW M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR Get Exclusive M2-Inspired Editions in South Africa
1 May 2026
The new BMW M 1000 RR and BMW S 1000 RR are now Euro 5+ compliant.
2025 BMW M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR range unveiled with more power and winglets
1 Nov 2024
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