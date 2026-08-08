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HomeCompare BikesS 1000 RR vs Multistrada 950

BMW S 1000 RR vs Ducati Multistrada 950

In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs Multistrada 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 rr Multistrada 950
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 23.25 Lakhs₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 kmpl22.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc937 cc
Power206.66 PS PS114.5 PS @ 9

Filters
S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
S
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW S 1000 RR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L20 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Length
2073 mm-
Wheelbase
1441 mm1594 mm
Height
1151 mm-
Kerb Weight
197 kg230 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm820-860 mm
Width
848 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR19,Rear :- 170/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm265 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminium castSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
303 kmph-
Max Power
206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm94 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water/oil Cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinderLiquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per Cylinder
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcementSlipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm94 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload, 117 mmFully adjustable Monoshock, Electronic Compression, Rebound Damping and Spring Pre-load Adjustable with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)
Front Suspension
Upside- down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable, 120 mmfully adjustable USD fork, Electronic Compression and Rebound Damping Adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, M GPS Laptrigger, Dynamic Brake Control, On-board ComputerRiding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Power Modes, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shifter (DQS)
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.5 Inch TFT5* TFT Colour
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,65,32617,22,552
Ex-Showroom Price
23,25,00015,49,000
RTO
1,86,0001,23,920
Insurance
54,32638,015
Accessories Charges
011,617
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
55,13837,024

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10 Dec 2022
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8 Aug 2026
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