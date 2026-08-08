In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs Multistrada 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 rr
|Multistrada 950
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 23.25 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|22.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|206.66 PS PS
|114.5 PS @ 9