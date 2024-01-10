In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada 1260 engine makes power & torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less