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BMW S 1000 RR vs Ducati DesertX

In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs DesertX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 rr Desertx
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 23.25 Lakhs₹ 19.59 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc937 cc
Power206.66 PS PS111.52 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW S 1000 RR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L21 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm250 mm
Length
2073 mm2390 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1608 mm
Height
1151 mm1178 mm
Kerb Weight
197 kg223 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm865 mm
Width
848 mm960 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm265 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminium castSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
303 kmph209 kmph
Max Power
206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water/oil Cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcementAssist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm94 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload, 117 mmKYB monoshock, fully adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside- down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable, 120 mmKYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, M GPS Laptrigger, Dynamic Brake Control, On-board ComputerEngine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.5 Inch TFT5” full-TFT colour display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,65,32621,64,521
Ex-Showroom Price
23,25,00019,59,200
RTO
1,86,0001,56,736
Insurance
54,32648,585
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
55,13846,523

S 1000 RR Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
BMW S 1000 RRundefined | Petrol | Manual₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹20.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S 1000 RR vs Ninja ZX-10R

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2026 DesertX has been spotted testing with the new V2 engine ahead of a possible debut at EICMA 2025
Next-gen Ducati DesertX spotted testing with new V2 engine, EICMA debut expected
7 Oct 2025
The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis
18 Nov 2025
The 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 890cc V2 engine, 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension for demanding terrain.
Ducati DesertX second-gen unveiled internationally at World Premiere 2026
26 Feb 2026
The BMW S 1000 RR will rival Ducati Panigale V4 and Kawasaki ZX-10R in India.
BMW S 1000 RR launched in India at 20.25 lakh
10 Dec 2022
BMW Motorrad has launched exclusive M2-inspired editions of the M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR for South Africa, featuring striking cosmetic upgrades and premium components. No mechanical changes were made, ensuring identical performance to standard models, appealing to enthusiasts and collectors alike.
BMW M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR Get Exclusive M2-Inspired Editions in South Africa
1 May 2026
The new BMW M 1000 RR and BMW S 1000 RR are now Euro 5+ compliant.
2025 BMW M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR range unveiled with more power and winglets
1 Nov 2024
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