BMW S 1000 RR or BMW S 1000 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs 21.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. On the other hand, S 1000 XR engine makes power & torque 164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 14.9 kmpl.