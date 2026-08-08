In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or BMW R NineT Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, R NineT Scrambler engine makes power & torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs R NineT Scrambler Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 rr
|R ninet scrambler
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 23.25 Lakhs
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1170 cc
|Power
|206.66 PS PS
|108.77 PS PS