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BMW S 1000 RR vs BMW R nineT

In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or BMW R nineT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, R nineT engine makes power & torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs R nineT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 rr R ninet
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 23.25 Lakhs₹ 18.5 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1170 cc
Power206.66 PS PS107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS

Filters
S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R nineT
BMW R nineT
STD
₹18.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW S 1000 RR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L18 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Length
2073 mm2105 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1487 mm
Height
1151 mm1240 mm
Kerb Weight
197 kg221 Kg
Saddle Height
824 mm805 mm
Width
848 mm865 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm265 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium castSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
303 kmph
Max Power
206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm108.77 PS @7250 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm73 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm116 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft drive
Displacement
999 cc1170 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water/oil Cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinderAir/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcementSingle dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm101 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload, 117 mmCast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by handwheel, adjustable rebound-stage damping
Front Suspension
Upside- down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable, 120 mmUpside-down telescopic forks, 46 mm fixed-fork-tube diameter
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, M GPS Laptrigger, Dynamic Brake Control, On-board ComputerABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control, Comfort turn indicator, On-board computer,Chrome-plated header,
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.5 Inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12 V, 12 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,65,32620,54,614
Ex-Showroom Price
23,25,00018,50,000
RTO
1,86,0001,48,000
Insurance
54,32642,739
Accessories Charges
013,875
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
55,13844,161

S 1000 RR Comparison with other bikes

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BMW S 1000 RRundefined | Petrol | Manual₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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The BMW S 1000 RR will rival Ducati Panigale V4 and Kawasaki ZX-10R in India.
BMW S 1000 RR launched in India at 20.25 lakh
10 Dec 2022
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9 Aug 2026
BMW Motorrad has launched exclusive M2-inspired editions of the M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR for South Africa, featuring striking cosmetic upgrades and premium components. No mechanical changes were made, ensuring identical performance to standard models, appealing to enthusiasts and collectors alike.
BMW M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR Get Exclusive M2-Inspired Editions in South Africa
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BMW Motorrad celebrates 100 years with R nineT & R 18 special editions in India
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