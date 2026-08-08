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HomeCompare BikesS 1000 RR vs R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]

BMW S 1000 RR vs BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]

In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 rr R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025]
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 23.25 Lakhs₹ 22.5 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 kmpl14.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1254 cc
Power206.66 PS PS136 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
Pro BS6
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW S 1000 RR Visual Comparison

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Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L30 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Length
2073 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1504 mm
Height
1151 mm1460 mm
Kerb Weight
197 kg268 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm850 mm
Width
848 mm980 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm305 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm276 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium castAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
303 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm136 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm76 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
999 cc1254 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water/oil Cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinderAir-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer Engine
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcementOil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir and Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm102.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs4
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload, 117 mmCast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD Spring strut, continuously adjustable spring preload by means of hand wheel, Rebound-stage damping adjustable by hand wheel
Front Suspension
Upside- down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable, 120 mmBMW Motorrad Telelever, Central spring strut
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, M GPS Laptrigger, Dynamic Brake Control, On-board ComputerBMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Comfort Package ( Chrome Exhaust Pipe, Heated Grip, Tyre Pressure Control, Hand Protection ), Touring Package ( ESA, Keyless Ride, Preparation for GPS Device ), Dynamic Pac
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.5 Inch TFTColoured TFT Screen
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12 V, 11,8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,65,32624,83,149
Ex-Showroom Price
23,25,00022,50,000
RTO
1,86,0001,80,000
Insurance
54,32653,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
55,13853,372

S 1000 RR Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
BMW S 1000 RRundefined | Petrol | Manual₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹20.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S 1000 RR vs Ninja ZX-10R

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Latest Car & Bike News

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8 Aug 2026
The BMW S 1000 RR will rival Ducati Panigale V4 and Kawasaki ZX-10R in India.
BMW S 1000 RR launched in India at 20.25 lakh
10 Dec 2022
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2021 BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles launched in India
8 Jul 2021
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BMW Motorrad has launched exclusive M2-inspired editions of the M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR for South Africa, featuring striking cosmetic upgrades and premium components. No mechanical changes were made, ensuring identical performance to standard models, appealing to enthusiasts and collectors alike.
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