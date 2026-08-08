In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or BMW R 1250 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs R 1250 GS Comparison