In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or BMW F 850 GS Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs F 850 GS Adventure Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 rr
|F 850 gs adventure
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 23.25 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|853 cc
|Power
|206.66 PS PS
|95.17 PS PS