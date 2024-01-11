In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less