In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm & 110 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less