In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet scrambler
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|108.77 PS PS
|90 PS PS