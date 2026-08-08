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HomeCompare BikesR NineT Scrambler vs Scrambler 1200 X

BMW R NineT Scrambler vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R ninet scrambler Scrambler 1200 x
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1170 cc1200 cc
Power108.77 PS PS90 PS PS

Filters
R NineT Scrambler
BMW R NineT Scrambler
STD
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW R NineT Scrambler Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Engine View
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Specification
Total Weight
430 Kg-
Fuel Reserve
3.5 L-
Fuel Capacity
17 L15 l
Load Capacity
207 kg-
Length
2175 mm-
Wheelbase
1527 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg228 kg
Height
1330 mm1185 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm820 mm
Width
865 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast Alloy WheelsAluminium rims
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
73 mm80 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveX ring chain
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
1170 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
101 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Three-section frame consisting of one front and two rear sections, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, removeable pillion frame for single ride use-
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload steplessly adjustable by hook wrench, rebound-stage damping adjustableMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks with 43 mm fixed-tube diameterMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability ControlExhaust - Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers, System - Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Rake / Trail - 26.2 / 125 mm
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Display
YesTFT Display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,61,55513,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00012,43,000
RTO
1,34,00099,440
Insurance
39,99337,345
Accessories Charges
12,5620
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,01229,656

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