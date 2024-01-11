In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours.
The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
