In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours.
Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours.
The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
