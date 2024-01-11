In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less