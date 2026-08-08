In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet scrambler
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|108.77 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS