BMW R NineT Scrambler vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2023 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

R NineT Scrambler
BMW R NineT Scrambler
STD
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
73 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
1170 cc1000 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
101 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,61,55525,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00023,11,292
RTO
1,34,0001,84,903
Insurance
39,99354,111
Accessories Charges
12,5620
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,01254,816

    Latest News

    The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out
27 Dec 2023
    27 Dec 2023
    Screenshot from a video posted on X by @shubhamtorres09
    Haryana driver fined 3,500 for driving with doors open in Kullu, 'too less' say netizens
27 Dec 2023
    27 Dec 2023
    Dense fog has caused havoc in multiple places across North India, resulting in multiple vehicle pile-ups in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
    Dense fog leads to multiple vehicle pile-ups on national highways in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab
27 Dec 2023
    27 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
27 Dec 2023
    27 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
    10 Nov 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at ₹8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
7 Dec 2023
    7 Dec 2023
    Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
    India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
    1 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     