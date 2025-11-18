In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet scrambler
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|108.77 PS PS
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS