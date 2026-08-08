In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet scrambler
|Nightster
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|108.77 PS PS
|89.7 PS PS