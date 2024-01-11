In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less