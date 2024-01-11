In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Fat Bob engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm PS & 155 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob in 3 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Fat Bob mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less