BMW R NineT Scrambler vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price).
R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour.
The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
The Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.