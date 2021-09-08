HT Auto
BMW R NineT Scrambler vs Ducati SuperSport 950

R NineT Scrambler
BMW R NineT Scrambler
STD
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
73 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:112,6± 0.5 :1
Displacement
1170 cc937 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedSlipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftTestastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
101 mm94 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,61,55515,81,643
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00014,31,000
RTO
1,34,0001,14,480
Insurance
39,99336,163
Accessories Charges
12,5620
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,01233,995

