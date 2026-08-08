In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet scrambler
|Supersport 950
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|108.77 PS PS
|110.1 PS PS