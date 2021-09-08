|Max Power
|108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm
|110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
|Stroke
|73 mm
|67.5 mm
|Max Torque
|116 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Shaft drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|12.0:1
|12,6± 0.5 :1
|Displacement
|1170 cc
|937 cc
|Clutch
|Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft
|Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|101 mm
|94 mm
|No of Cylinders
|2
|2
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹18,61,555
|₹15,81,643
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹16,75,000
|₹14,31,000
|RTO
|₹1,34,000
|₹1,14,480
|Insurance
|₹39,993
|₹36,163
|Accessories Charges
|₹12,562
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹40,012
|₹33,995