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HomeCompare BikesR NineT Scrambler vs SuperSport 950

BMW R NineT Scrambler vs Ducati SuperSport 950

In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R ninet scrambler Supersport 950
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 16.06 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1170 cc937 cc
Power108.77 PS PS110.1 PS PS

Filters
R NineT Scrambler
BMW R NineT Scrambler
STD
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R NineT Scrambler Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Seat View
Engine View
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Specification
Total Weight
430 Kg-
Fuel Reserve
3.5 L-
Fuel Capacity
17 L16 L
Load Capacity
207 kg-
Length
2175 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1527 mm1478 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg210 kg
Height
1330 mm1186 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm810 mm
Width
865 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm245 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
73 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
1170 cc937 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedSlipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftL-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
101 mm94 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Three-section frame consisting of one front and two rear sections, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, removeable pillion frame for single ride useTubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders head
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload steplessly adjustable by hook wrench, rebound-stage damping adjustableProgressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks with 43 mm fixed-tube diameterFully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesSport, Touring and Urban
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability ControlControl, Ducati Multimedia System
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah12V 6.5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,61,55518,98,158
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00017,16,100
RTO
1,34,0001,37,288
Insurance
39,99344,770
Accessories Charges
12,5620
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,01240,798

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