In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet scrambler
|Multistrada v2
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|16.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|108.77 PS PS
|115.56 PS