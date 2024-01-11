In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW R NineT Scrambler or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less