In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or BMW R 18 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, R 18 engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs R 18 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet scrambler
|R 18
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 19.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|1802 cc
|Power
|108.77 PS PS
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS