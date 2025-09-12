hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesR NineT Scrambler vs R 18

BMW R NineT Scrambler vs BMW R 18

In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or BMW R 18 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, R 18 engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs R 18 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R ninet scrambler R 18
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 19.9 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1170 cc1802 cc
Power108.77 PS PS91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS

Filters
R NineT Scrambler
BMW R NineT Scrambler
STD
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R 18
BMW R 18
STD
₹19.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

BMW R NineT Scrambler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Silencer View
Footrest View
Engine View
Headlight View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Total Weight
430 Kg560 kg
Fuel Reserve
3.5 L4 L
Fuel Capacity
17 L16 L
Load Capacity
207 kg215 kg
Length
2175 mm2440 mm
Wheelbase
1527 mm1731 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg345 kg
Height
1330 mm1232 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm690 mm
Width
865 mm964 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-120/70 -19,Rear :-180/65-16
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast Alloy WheelsSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
Stroke
73 mm100 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm158 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:19.6 :1
Displacement
1170 cc1802 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedSingle-disk dry clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftAir/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
101 mm107.1 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Chassis
Three-section frame consisting of one front and two rear sections, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, removeable pillion frame for single ride useDouble-cradle steel frame with screwed-on underbeams
Body Type
Cafe Racer BikesCruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload steplessly adjustable by hook wrench, rebound-stage damping adjustableSteel swingarm with central shock strut
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks with 43 mm fixed-tube diameterTelescopic fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Riding Modes
YesYes
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability ControlAutomatic Stability Control, Dynamic Brake Control, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Engine Brake Control
Engine Immobilizer
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah12 V, 26 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal powerPermanent magnet generator 600 W (nominal capacity
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,61,55522,14,036
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00019,90,000
RTO
1,34,0001,59,200
Insurance
39,99344,936
Accessories Charges
12,56219,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,01247,588

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Pope Leo XIV blessed the BMW R 18 Transcontinental for charity.
Pope Leo XIV blesses a unique BMW R 18 Transcontinental for charity auction
12 Sept 2025
BMW R 18 models now gain around 5 Nm of torque around 3,000 Nm. Power from the 1,802 cc air/oil cooled boxer twin remains at 90 bhp.
2025 BMW R 18 lineup unveiled, could launch in India
12 Feb 2025
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
BMW R18 Transcontinental is powered by a 1,802 cc boxer engine that is air-oil cooled.
India gets BMW R18 Transcontinental 1800cc monster bike. With monster price
23 Mar 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers